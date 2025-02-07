Browns Nation

Saturday, February 8, 2025
Former Player Proposes How Andrew Berry Can Give Fans Hope

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Coming off a depressing 3-14 season and with the league’s bleakest quarterback situation, there aren’t many reasons for Cleveland Browns fans to have much hope at the moment.

This fanbase has been beaten and battered for decades and is currently searching for anything to cling to in order to get excited about the future.

One former player recently proposed what General Manager Andrew Berry can do to get them to that point.

Shaun King said on ‘The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’ that the Myles Garrett trade is a blessing in disguise.

If Berry can move him for two first-round picks and trade down from the No. 2 pick, he can “Re-energize and reshape the future of the Cleveland Browns.”

King likes the idea of trading down because he thinks all of the top quarterback prospects have major deficiencies.

He notes that if he had a pick in the mid-to-late 20s, he’d feel comfortable taking one of them but not second overall if the expectation is that any of them will start in Week 1.

The idea of trading down is not a hot take.

A hot take is that none of these quarterbacks should be taken in the top 20 because if this franchise trades down and winds up missing out on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and they both turn out to be stars, it will be yet another shot to the heart for this fanbase, which has had to cycle through quarterbacks like no other team over the last few decades.

It’s far too early to tell what the Browns will do on draft day, but a Garrett trade would certainly open up some options.

Browns Nation