Former Player Reveals How Browns Should Pitch John Harbaugh

NFL coaches have been dropping like flies since the regular season concluded. Seven teams are now on the hunt for a new leader, and many have already started conducting interviews.

While several firings were expected, the NFL world was turned upside down when the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with John Harbaugh. Harbaugh has had a lot of success in this league, but he evidently wasn’t doing enough for the Ravens to have confidence in him heading into 2026.

He is already rumored to have interest from every team with a vacancy, including the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns weren’t a high-caliber team in 2025, record-wise, they do have some positives going for them, which former player Ross Tucker noted in a recent clip as a way to recruit Harbaugh.

“Hey John, you played against us twice this year. You saw we had by far the best rookie class in the NFL. So, what does that mean? We’ve got inexpensive future stars at positions like tight end, linebacker… We have a couple first-round picks, we’re going to let you pick our next quarterback,” Tucker said.

As Tucker mentioned, the Browns’ 2025 NFL draft was spectacular. Nearly every rookie has panned out positively, which bodes well for the future of this team.

With two first-rounders in the upcoming draft, the Browns have more opportunities to add additional young talent to their team at whichever positions they desire. A coach like Harbaugh would surely be hands-on during the draft process, helping the team make the right decisions and pursue the necessary positions.

Whoever the Browns’ next coach is will have tough decisions to make as it relates to the quarterback position. Harbaugh is no stranger to this, and he, of course, helped turn Lamar Jackson into one of the league’s best.

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, a rookie from the 2026 class, or someone like Deshaun Watson, the next coach of this team has an opportunity to shape the future of this organization. Harbaugh’s experience would naturally make him a strong candidate for any team, and if the Browns want him as their newest signal-caller, they’ll have to pitch him hard to get him in the building.

