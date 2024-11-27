Former Player Reveals The Biggest Surprise About Browns’ Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the Kevin Stefanski era.

They were 2-8 before the start of the game, and they were about to face one of the hottest teams in the league.

The weather was hostile, their team was coming off a tough loss, and they didn’t have much time to make adjustments.

Even so, they overcame everything, including a blizzard, to upset their hated divisional rivals.

Nonetheless, as much as some people may have been impressed by Jameis Winston’s play, that’s not what surprised Ryan Fitzpatrick the most.

Talking on his podcast, Fitzpatrick claimed to be pleasantly surprised with Browns fans.

Given the context, the team’s record and play, and the inclement weather, he thought most fans would have given up their seats or sold their tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

“As the weather got worse, there wasn’t an empty seat. It didn’t matter if it was lower level or upper level. The Browns fans live for that weather and live for those moments. I walked away from that thing so impressed by Cleveland,” Fitzpatrick said.

Not only was that not the case, but Browns fans stayed until the very end of the game.

Granted, it’s not like it would’ve been wise to leave during a snowstorm, but the point is the same.

Browns fans aren’t like average fans.

They will stick by their team through thick and thin and through all the ups and downs.

The fan base deserves better, and given the high expectations, this season has seen a lot of heartbreak.

Hopefully, the team will repay them for their unwavering and unconditional support sooner rather than later.

