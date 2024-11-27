Browns Designate Promising Rookie For Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their third win of the season.

They will look to string wins together for the first time all year.

That will be easier said than done, though, as they will hit the road to face the surging Denver Broncos at Mile High.

Fortunately, Kevin Stefanski’s team will have one of their most promising young players back sooner rather than later.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team has designated rookie cornerback Myles Harden to return from the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

#Browns have designated rookie cornerback Myles Harden for return to practice, opening his 21-day window. He’s been on IR with a shin injury since Sept. 12. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2024

The first-year defensive back was placed on IR early in September with a shin injury.

That prevented the seventh-round pick out of South Dakota from even making his NFL debut.

He has a 21-day practice window to suit up and return to the 53-man roster.

The Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are pretty narrow, but that doesn’t mean this is a waste of a campaign.

If anything, seeing what they have on their hands with a promising player like Harden is a big plus.

He won’t have that much pressure, and the team can afford to give him a long leash to grow through his mistakes.

Hopefully, we’ll see him showcase his skills sometime this season.

NEXT:

NFL Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' QB Situation