Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Key Browns Player Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns desperately needed to fix their woes at the kicker position.

Dustin Hopkins had a terrible year last season, and he carried his woes with him into training camp and the preseason.

The Browns turned to rookie Andre Szmyt to replace him.

And while the early returns were quite worrisome, he’s actually turned the corner.

As pointed out by Sleeper Browns on X, Szmyt has knocked down eight of nine field goals since his meltdown in Week 1, with his lone miss being a 56-yarder.

He’s made field goals of 53 and 55 yards.

Also, he’s converted all six of his extra-point attempts.

Many Browns fans urged the team to part ways with him after his woes cost the team a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, and rightfully so.

The Browns left four points on the table because of his miscues in what wound up being a one-point loss.

This team’s offense was always going to be a concern, and they just couldn’t afford to make this type of mistake.

Then again, the team clearly liked what he saw from him, and so far, sticking with him has been one of the few good things that has happened for the team this season.

Still, the Browns need to be careful not to stick with any kicker through thick and thin and just keep giving everybody countless opportunities to get their act together.

The second he starts struggling, they just need to cut the cord and run it back with someone else.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation