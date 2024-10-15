Former Player Says There Is ‘No Hope’ For Browns Team

The Cleveland Browns’ Sunday meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles has left fans and analysts alike shaking their heads.

Despite facing an Eagles team that hardly dazzled, the Browns stumbled to a 20-16 defeat.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s lackluster showing only deepened the gloom surrounding the team’s 1-5 record.

With just one touchdown in their last 29 possessions, the Browns’ offensive woes have reached a critical point.

Former NFL player Damien Woody didn’t mince words on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio,” painting a bleak picture of the franchise’s current state.

“Just how bad of a place the Cleveland Browns franchise is right now,” Woody remarked.

He then addressed how people are talking that Deshaun Watson looked good in some plays for the Browns on Sunday, but quickly added, “But there’s no hope for this team. No hope. Like, Did Kevin Stefanski forget how to coach? I don’t think he forgot how to coach. He’s a two-time NFL coach of the year.”

.@damienwoody thinks the Cleveland Browns are maybe the most underreported / least talked about story in all of sports. https://t.co/csDbNOM6vi pic.twitter.com/bXYkHhFBg1 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 14, 2024

The Browns’ struggles extend beyond the scoreboard.

Penalties, drops, and defensive lapses have all contributed to a team seemingly in freefall, a far cry from the high expectations set by hefty offseason spending.

Woody didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room – Watson’s contract.

“People talk about, bench Deshaun Watson. How? You’re stuck with the contract for the next three years. He’s going to be on the roster, you’ve gotta play him.”

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Browns’ offensive woes run deep.

The Watson experiment, once touted as a game-changer, appears to be faltering before it’s truly begun.

Despite the mounting pressure, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski remained steadfast in his postgame conference, affirming Watson’s position as starting quarterback.

As the losses pile up and the end zone remains elusive, it’s clear the Browns face an uphill battle to salvage their season.

