Browns Nation

Monday, October 14, 2024
Former Player Says There Is 'No Hope' For Browns Team

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ Sunday meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles has left fans and analysts alike shaking their heads.

Despite facing an Eagles team that hardly dazzled, the Browns stumbled to a 20-16 defeat.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s lackluster showing only deepened the gloom surrounding the team’s 1-5 record.

With just one touchdown in their last 29 possessions, the Browns’ offensive woes have reached a critical point.

Former NFL player Damien Woody didn’t mince words on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio,” painting a bleak picture of the franchise’s current state.

“Just how bad of a place the Cleveland Browns franchise is right now,” Woody remarked.

He then addressed how people are talking that Deshaun Watson looked good in some plays for the Browns on Sunday, but quickly added, “But there’s no hope for this team. No hope. Like, Did Kevin Stefanski forget how to coach? I don’t think he forgot how to coach. He’s a two-time NFL coach of the year.”

The Browns’ struggles extend beyond the scoreboard.

Penalties, drops, and defensive lapses have all contributed to a team seemingly in freefall, a far cry from the high expectations set by hefty offseason spending.

Woody didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room – Watson’s contract.

“People talk about, bench Deshaun Watson. How? You’re stuck with the contract for the next three years. He’s going to be on the roster, you’ve gotta play him.”

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Browns’ offensive woes run deep.

The Watson experiment, once touted as a game-changer, appears to be faltering before it’s truly begun.

Despite the mounting pressure, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski remained steadfast in his postgame conference, affirming Watson’s position as starting quarterback.

As the losses pile up and the end zone remains elusive, it’s clear the Browns face an uphill battle to salvage their season.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On 2 Key Browns Players
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation