Browns Nation

Monday, October 14, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On 2 Key Browns Players

By
Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a dire situation, having dropped five of their last six games and struggling to surpass the 18-point mark in any of those contests.

With a dismal 1-5 record, the team desperately needs a catalyst to reverse their fortunes.

Browns supporters and media alike are likely hoping for a quarterback change, as Deshaun Watson has failed to ignite the offense.

To compound their woes, the Browns have been hit with a wave of injuries.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reports that running back Jerome Ford is now week-to-week with a hamstring issue, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Additionally, safety Grant Delpit remains in the concussion protocol, further depleting the team’s roster.

Ford sustained his injury during Sunday’s 20-16 defeat to the Eagles.

His availability for the Week 7 clash against the Bengals appears doubtful, with more clarity expected when the Browns resume practice on Wednesday.

Despite the setback, Ford had been a bright spot for Cleveland through five games, admirably filling in for the injured Nick Chubb.

His contributions include 48 carries for 250 yards and a touchdown, along with 20 receptions for 87 yards.

However, there’s a silver lining for Browns fans. Nick Chubb could potentially make his season debut against Cincinnati.

Furthermore, the Browns have depth in their backfield with D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong ready to step up if needed.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Why 'It's Time To Give Up' On Deshaun Watson
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation