Former Player Urges Browns To Give Rookie A Bigger Role

The Cleveland Browns needed someone to step up at running back and fill the void left by Nick Chubb’s departure.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long before Quinshon Judkins proved that he was more than capable of being that guy.

That’s why, after watching the rookie produce at a high level in his first six NFL games, former Browns player Cecil Shorts II wants to see him get even more involved.

“When you look at Judkins, he has that potential. I don’t know if he’s that dude yet, but I think he has that potential. He is the real deal. Any type of run, it could be a home run hit. I’m starting to feel that way with him. I feel better when he has the ball in his hands. I feel better when he’s touching the ball. I feel better when the offense is schemed up for him. I would love to see him get more touches in the passing game,” Shorts said.

There’s no reason Judkins shouldn’t always be getting at least 20 carries a game.

He’s shown what he can do with that type of workload, and he’s been the team’s lone bright spot on offense.

The Browns seem reluctant to open up the playbook for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Even if they did, they’re not getting much pass protection from their offensive tackles, and their pass catchers have struggled with drops and are failing to create any sort of separation.

As such, the running game will be the best bet to keep the chains moving and put up points.

They’re getting strong play from Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller in the interior of the line, and Judkins’ big-play potential has been evident, including a long touchdown run in the Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Judkins has more rushing yards than stars like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry this season, and after watching him dominate near the goal line against the Dolphins, it seems like that won’t be the last time he scores three times in a game, either.

