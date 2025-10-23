Kevin Stefanski Sends 3-Word Message To Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been one of the main talking points around the team this season.

It’s returned to its elite form from the 2023 campaign and might be even more dominant now.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t about to pat those players on the back.

Instead, he recently used three words to describe his expectations for the unit.

“I think a big message for our defense, and I’m sure most defenses, is ‘Do your job.’ And you don’t go looking for an interception, or you use your technique when you’re tackling and the second guy in punches out. So, doing your job, the ball, you’ll be in position to make plays on the ball. And sometimes you have to wait for those opportunities to come, but you don’t go outside the framework of your defense,” Stefanski said.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s impact has been remarkable, to the point that he could be the primary candidate to take over if Stefanski is fired during the season or afterward.

Of course, the defense is also loaded with talent at almost every position.

Things are much easier when you have an All-Pro like Myles Garrett anchoring the line and an underrated star like Denzel Ward shutting down everything in the secondary.

The Browns also added elite rookies in linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive tackle Mason Graham, setting them up for success for years to come.

They have kept the offense in games, but they haven’t always been able to make the most of that.

That side of the ball needs to step up and make sure it’s not wasting this playoff-caliber defense.

Stefanski doesn’t want to lose focus, and he needs his playmakers to focus on what they can control.

