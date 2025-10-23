Former Player Urges Browns To Make Big Trade

The vibes are much better surrounding the Cleveland Browns after their dominant Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins.

It has helped generate a more positive outlook about the team’s future, beginning in Week 8 when they visit the New England Patriots.

The recent victory came on the heels of the Browns making two surprising trades, sending Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That has one former NFL player urging the team to make another big move before the upcoming deadline, which involves one of the league’s best young wide receivers.

“I would strongly consider that if I’m the Browns. I would feel much better about Garrett Wilson than I would Jerry Jeudy moving forward,” Tucker said.

"I would strongly consider that if I'm the Browns. I would feel much better about Garrett Wilson than I would Jerry Jeudy moving forward." 🚨 @RossTuckerNFL w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin on #Browns potential interest in WR Garrett Wilson 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bpP0nySXM0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 22, 2025

The idea of the New York Jets even entertaining the idea of trading Wilson is hard to fathom, even though they are winless and going nowhere this season.

Wilson is 25 years old and signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension this offseason, which would make him an explosive addition for the Browns, but an extremely costly one.

The Ohio State product has checked every box since the Jets selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has had no quarterback stability and could benefit greatly from a change in scenery.

That being said, the Jets would draw even more ire from their fans if they traded their best offensive player right after giving him an extension.

He is one of the few reasons for New York to have hope, and as fun as it would be to have him in Cleveland, the cost would be substantial, and the likelihood may be close to zero.

