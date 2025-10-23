Browns RB Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns may have found a true superstar.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins looks like the type of player they needed to replace Nick Chubb, and while it’s still very early in his career, he’s also the type of player any coach would love to build an offense around.

That’s why Jerome Ford may be expendable as the NFL trade deadline nears.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns could be shopping Ford, with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Houston Texans as potential fits.

“The youth movement is ongoing in Cleveland, where Quinshon Judkins is featured in the backfield. The Browns are open to dealing Ford, who has 1,463 career rushing yards and 12 scrimmage touchdowns. The tailback market hasn’t intensified, though. Teams with needs at the position haven’t been overly active, at least not yet,” Fowler wrote.

Ford failed to establish himself as the clear-cut RB1 in Cleveland, even though he had plenty of opportunities.

It’s not that he’s a bad running back, and he could provide a bit of a boost to a team lacking depth at the position.

He’s just not needed in Cleveland anymore.

Judkins is a true workhorse, and with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson also here, the Browns should be more than able to get by.

Sampson got off to an impressive start to the season as Judkins signed just before the opener, and his pass-catching skills and shiftiness make him a big-play threat.

With Ford out of the picture, Sampson could get some more touches as the change-of-pace back behind Judkins.

The Browns have a new star in town, and they need to maximize his success.

