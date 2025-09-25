Former Player Uses One Word To Describe Browns’ 2025 Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns desperately needed an influx of young talent on their roster.

They hadn’t had a chance to add that many young players to the team in years because of all the draft picks they had to give up in the infamous Deshaun Watson trade.

Ironically, this draft class might be enough to save one of the architects of that trade.

At least, that’s how Ross Tucker feels.

Talking to Chris Fedor and Nick Wilson on 92.3 The Fan, the former player tipped his hat to the Browns’ rookie class, and he believes there’s just no way the team can fire Andrew Berry now:

“The draft class is unbelievable. They have two legit running backs. They have a legit tight end. The linebacker’s a star. The D-tackle looks like he might be a star. That’s a lot. If you’re Jimmy Haslam and the fans are clamoring for change, are you going to move on from the guy that just had the best draft in the NFL in 2025? I think not,” Tucker said.

Fair enough, we have to give credit where it’s due, and Berry did an outstanding job with his selections this offseason.

So far, even the undrafted free agents have looked like absolute studs.

Then again, that can’t erase a long and well-documented track record of bad decisions.

Berry’s record in the draft was one of the worst in the league before this incredible class, and while he won some trades, he also made his fair share of questionable transactions.

For the first time in years, it feels like the Browns finally have a plan and are executing their vision.

Still, it’s hard not to feel that the same regime responsible for putting the team in its current hole is now trying to dig them out.

At the end of the day, the fates of those in charge should depend on whether they can win some games this year or not.

