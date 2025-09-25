Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Lions Coach Sends Warning To Browns’ Defense

Lions Coach Sends Warning To Browns’ Defense

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Lions Coach Sends Warning To Browns’ Defense
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have built the NFL’s most dominant run defense through three weeks, but the Detroit Lions believe they have the formula to crack it.

Cleveland leads the league by allowing just 57.3 rushing yards per game, shutting down elite ground attacks from Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Green Bay.

However, Lions’ Offensive coordinator John Morton is eager to find out if Cleveland’s defense can keep that dominance going.

“I don’t think they’ve seen a run game like ours yet,” Morton told reporters.

Detroit enters Sunday averaging 149 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the NFL behind the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Lions showcased their ground game’s potential during Monday night’s 38-30 victory over Baltimore.

Detroit established season highs with 38 carries, 224 rushing yards, and four touchdowns on the ground against the Ravens’ defense.

Cleveland’s defensive dominance stems from coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system that controls the line of scrimmage.

Myles Garrett and Maliek Collins continue to be weekly standouts while the Browns finally recorded their first takeaway of the season during their gritty win over Green Bay.

The Browns have also benefited from rookie contributions, with Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Adin Huntington providing crucial support behind established veterans.

Morton’s bold prediction sets up Sunday’s key battle between Detroit’s confident ground attack and Cleveland’s historically stingy run defense.

The matchup will reveal whether the Browns can preserve their defensive dominance or finally meet their first true test on the ground this season.

NEXT:  Joe Flacco Gushes About Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation