Former Player Warns Browns About First-Round Pick Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in a familiar position.

They are in line to have a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the potential to move up to No. 1 if everything goes their way in Week 18.

While it might seem like a great consolation prize to have their pick at nearly all, or all of the top prospects in the class, fans might remember that this team doesn’t have a storied history in the draft, especially in the first round.

Take Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield, for instance, who were both supposed to save the franchise, but ended up crashing and burning, leaving the team much sooner than expected.

With their history in mind, former player Hanford Dixon made a statement on his show, hoping his favorite team will come through.

“We can’t miss on this pick,” Dixon said.

If the #Browns pick 3rd overall, it's a MUST-hit for this front office. #DawgPound "We CAN'T miss on this pick." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/1vncCQKNAQ — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 3, 2025

Dixon is worried that the past will repeat itself, so if nothing else, this comment is a prayer, a hope that the Browns will do their research and not take this pick lightly.

Draft experts don’t seem sold on any of the top quarterback prospects in this class, so if the Browns are hoping to find the right person for that position, they could be out of luck.

They do have other needs besides quarterback, but with Deshaun Watson’s massive, messy contract at the top of mind for many fans and analysts, the Browns could force themselves to take one, hoping he pans out better than his predecessors.

NEXT:

Analyst Details How Browns Can Clinch No.1 Overall Pick