Analyst Details How Browns Can Clinch No.1 Overall Pick

The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns.

Fans might have had tempered expectations coming into the year, but not many predicted them to be this bad.

The Browns have experienced a quarterback carousel this season, for starters, which hasn’t helped with their consistency problems on offense.

This is only one problem, yes, but it could be one of the biggest needs the Browns will address in the offseason.

Thankfully for the Browns, there is a path to them achieving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Brad Stainbrook highlighted on X, which would give them the pick of the litter.

Reminder: This is how Cleveland can clinch the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft: 1. Ravens win on Saturday

2. Patriots win vs Bills

3. Titans win vs Texans. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 3, 2025

Stainbrook mentioned that, for the Browns to secure the No. 1 overall pick, three situations need to happen.

Step No. 1 is for the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Browns on Saturday, a game where the Ravens are favored by nearly three touchdowns.

Assuming they win, all that needs to happen for the Browns is for the New England Patriots to beat the Buffalo Bills, and for the Tennessee Titans to beat the Houston Texans.

This might seem like a longshot scenario on paper, but the Bills and Texans aren’t slated to play their starters for most of their Week 18 matchups, if at all.

With that in mind, this leaves the door slightly cracked for the Browns to move into the pole position for the No. 1 overall pick, hoping to find a player in the draft that can impact the franchise for the foreseeable future, no matter the position.

