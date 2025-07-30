Former Player Warns Browns About Potential QB Move

According to most reports, Joe Flacco is leading the race to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

Final roster-cut day is looming, and as such, the team will have to make a decision about the rest of their quarterback room.

With that in mind, former player Brian Baldinger warned the front office against trading any of the rookie quarterbacks.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he made a case for them to keep both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders:

“I wouldn’t trade [the rookie QBs]. You just drafted them, you don’t know what you have yet. They haven’t played a game yet. I wouldn’t trade either one of them. It’s very difficult, but I would not trade either one of them right now. I’d like to see them in some game action and see what they look like,” Baldinger said.

"I wouldn't trade either of them… You just drafted them you don't know what you have. I'd like to see them in some game action." 📞 @BaldyNFL w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the possibility of the #Browns moving off one of their rookie QBs.

As things stand now, the Browns currently have five quarterbacks on their payroll.

Four of those quarterbacks could play this season, and Deshaun Watson is also reportedly aiming to do so.

Not many teams enter the season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, and there’s a reason for that.

The Browns should look to clear at least one roster spot, and if Flacco is their guy, then Pickett is the odd man out.

They should be looking to trade or release him.

Pickett sustained a hamstring injury a couple of days ago, and while it’s not believed to be too serious, he’s going to cede even more ground in the QB1 race.

If the gap between him and Joe Flacco gets too wide, there will be no point in keeping him around.

Flacco shouldn’t be a part of the team’s plans for the future, but there’s a chance that Gabriel or Sanders are.

If that’s the case, then there’s simply no room for Pickett.

