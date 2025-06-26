Shedeur Sanders Is Rumored To Have Surprising Madden Video Game Rating

When the Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, his fans immediately asked for him to be the starter right out of the gate.

That’s not common for fifth-round selections, especially for those who also happen to be a part of a four-player race for one position.

Now, his supporters might not feel pleased about his Madden rating either.

According to a report by NFL Rumors, the Colorado product will have a rating of 67 to begin his career on the popular video game.

NFL RUMORS: #Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is rumored to have a 67 overall rating in #Madden26 pic.twitter.com/TuXQsmvw9x — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 24, 2025

Rookie players, even those taken with high draft picks, often have low ratings.

It’s up to them to work their way up.

Sanders, like all rookies, will have to earn his stripes in the league.

He did some good things in college, not as impressive as, say, winning a national championship or putting up Heisman-caliber numbers, but he did fine.

But even those who win titles and are taken near the top have to prove that they’re cut out for the pros.

It doesn’t matter what you did in college or the last name on the back of your jersey: You’re back to square one.

Sanders is facing an uphill battle to get on the field as a rookie, so it might be a while before he gets a chance to earn a better rating in the renowned video game.

