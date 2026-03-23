Former Exec Gives Honest Assessment Of Todd Monken

Even though Todd Monken is taking over the Cleveland Browns as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, he does have experience in the role from his days in the college ranks. He was the head coach at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2013 to 2015.

Though his 13-25 overall record in those three seasons may not inspire confidence, his tenure there did have some highlights. In his final season, Southern Miss was 9-5 and appeared in a bowl game, and Monken was named Conference USA Coach of the Year.

According to a former college executive, that time will serve Monken well at the NFL level, at least in terms of his commitment to his team and his players.

“He tried to set these kids up for success because he cared,” former Southern Miss athletic director Jeff Hammond said. “Unlike a lot of guys I’ve seen, he authentically cared about his players and their lives and their future, and they knew that and responded to that positively. I haven’t talked to him in years, and I know the NFL is so much different than the college world, but Cleveland is getting a guy that’s going to be committed.”

Monken has gone back and forth from college to the pros throughout his lengthy coaching career. He left Southern Miss to become offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before serving in that role for the Browns in 2019.

From there, he returned to college and was the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia when it won back-to-back national championships. Then, he moved on to become offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, which was his job for the past three seasons.

Monken’s ability to work with young players was cited as one of the reasons the Browns hired him to replace Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland is projected to have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL this season, with second-year players at several prominent positions.

That group includes linebacker Carson Schwesinger, defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. But none is more important than quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Monken’s ability to get the most out of him could be the key not only to his first season but to his entire tenure with the Browns.

Now 60 years old, Monken is unlikely to ever get another chance to be an NFL head coach, so he has to make the most of the situation at hand.

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