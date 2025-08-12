Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former QB Says Browns Got ‘A Steal’ In NFL Draft

Former QB Says Browns Got ‘A Steal’ In NFL Draft

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former QB Says Browns Got ‘A Steal’ In NFL Draft
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Training camps across the NFL buzz with fresh energy each summer.

The Cleveland Browns are experiencing that same excitement as an unexpected rookie captures attention during early practices.

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell has taken notice of Cleveland’s fourth-round selection.

His recent comments highlight what many around the organization are starting to believe about their latest backfield addition.

“Dylan Sampson is a stud. That was a steal in the fourth round. We’ve seen many backs launch into stardom that were third and fourth-round picks. Dylan Sampson could be that guy. At Tennessee, led the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns, keep an eye on his name throughout the season,” Kanell said on Sports 4 CLE.

Kanell’s praise arrives as the Browns work to rebuild their running game.

The departure of Nick Chubb has left questions about depth and production. Rookie Quinshon Judkins remains unproven at the professional level.

Sampson brings impressive credentials from Tennessee. The 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,485 yards last season.

He also scored 22 touchdowns, setting a school record for single-season rushing scores.

Early training camp reports suggest Sampson has translated that college success to professional practices.

His burst through gaps and vision in traffic have caught coaches’ attention. The rookie has already earned first-team repetitions in certain packages.

Local beat reporters have noted his ability to attack the edge effectively. Moreover, his pass-catching skills add another dimension that fits modern NFL offenses.

Mid-round running backs often find success when given opportunities. Recent examples across the league prove that draft position doesn’t always determine impact.

Cleveland appears ready to test whether their fourth-round pick can become something special. The early signs point toward a player who might exceed expectations.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Unfortunate Outlook For Kenny Pickett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation