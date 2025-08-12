Former QB Says Browns Got ‘A Steal’ In NFL Draft

Training camps across the NFL buzz with fresh energy each summer.

The Cleveland Browns are experiencing that same excitement as an unexpected rookie captures attention during early practices.

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell has taken notice of Cleveland’s fourth-round selection.

His recent comments highlight what many around the organization are starting to believe about their latest backfield addition.

“Dylan Sampson is a stud. That was a steal in the fourth round. We’ve seen many backs launch into stardom that were third and fourth-round picks. Dylan Sampson could be that guy. At Tennessee, led the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns, keep an eye on his name throughout the season,” Kanell said on Sports 4 CLE.

Kanell’s praise arrives as the Browns work to rebuild their running game.

The departure of Nick Chubb has left questions about depth and production. Rookie Quinshon Judkins remains unproven at the professional level.

Sampson brings impressive credentials from Tennessee. The 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,485 yards last season.

He also scored 22 touchdowns, setting a school record for single-season rushing scores.

Early training camp reports suggest Sampson has translated that college success to professional practices.

His burst through gaps and vision in traffic have caught coaches’ attention. The rookie has already earned first-team repetitions in certain packages.

Local beat reporters have noted his ability to attack the edge effectively. Moreover, his pass-catching skills add another dimension that fits modern NFL offenses.

Mid-round running backs often find success when given opportunities. Recent examples across the league prove that draft position doesn’t always determine impact.

Cleveland appears ready to test whether their fourth-round pick can become something special. The early signs point toward a player who might exceed expectations.

