Insider Reveals Unfortunate Outlook For Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with Kenny Pickett finding himself in an increasingly difficult position.

What started as an open battle for the starting job has become a struggle just to stay relevant in the conversation.

Pickett’s hamstring injury has created a domino effect that threatens to derail his chances entirely.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot laid out the harsh reality during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, explaining just how far behind Pickett has fallen.

“Kenny hasn’t had enough time in camp with the first team offensive practice for four days. He (Kenny Pickett) has missed the last 8 practices of 11-on-11 and he missed a whole week of just doing nothing. So, I really don’t know how he would come back now and win this thing and beat out Joe (Flacco),” Cabot said.

"I really don't know how (Kenny Pickett) would come back now and win this thing and beat out Joe (Flacco)." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot on @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns QB situation entering the second week of preseason 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/YUjfWzfbTx pic.twitter.com/AFE0Nn2Yuf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 12, 2025

Joe Flacco has capitalized on Pickett’s absence by seizing control of the competition. The veteran has looked sharp in recent practices and now handles most first-team snaps.

His experience and command of the huddle have impressed coaches who need stability at the position.

The timing could not be worse for Pickett. Critical weeks of game-planning and system installation are passing by while he remains limited.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel has also dealt with his own issues, but has not lost as much ground as Pickett.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders strengthened his standing following the preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

His performance has drawn increased support, with many now viewing him as the next in line behind Joe Flacco.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Pickett’s attitude during his limited return to practice.

However, the coach also stressed how important practice time is when learning a new offensive system.

The gap between his current situation and that goal continues to widen with each passing day.

