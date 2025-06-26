Former Raiders Executive Joins Browns’ Front Office

The Cleveland Browns are embracing the reality that modern football operates as a year-round enterprise.

Following a brutal 3-14 campaign that exposed organizational weaknesses, the franchise is restructuring its front office with strategic additions designed to rebuild credibility and competence.

The latest move brings back a seasoned executive who understands the Browns’ culture and challenges.

“Official now as Browns name Shaun Herock as senior college personnel advisor,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 shared on X.

Official now as #Browns name Shaun Herock as senior college personnel advisor @KPRC2 https://t.co/GuM0f7urJr — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 26, 2025

Herock’s return to Cleveland represents more than just another front office hire.

His three decades of NFL experience spans multiple successful organizations, including the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and previously with the Browns.

His resume includes a nearly two-decade tenure in Green Bay, where he climbed to Assistant Director of College Scouting and contributed to two Super Bowl championships.

Herock served as interim general manager for the Raiders in 2018 after Reggie McKenzie’s departure, demonstrating his capability to handle significant organizational responsibilities.

His track record in Oakland and Las Vegas showcased his ability to identify talent and execute successful draft strategies.

Cleveland fans might remember Herock from his previous stint with the organization as a national scout from 2019 to 2021.

That familiarity with the Browns’ system and personnel could accelerate his impact as he takes charge of college scouting operations and prospect evaluation.

The Browns enter 2025 needing dramatic improvement across multiple areas.

Herock’s appointment signals ownership’s commitment to upgrading talent evaluation processes that have historically underperformed.

His experience cross-checking top prospects and leading draft preparation could prove instrumental in the franchise’s efforts to build sustainable success through the college ranks.

NEXT:

Browns Make Big Announcement About Training Camp