FOX Sports Debuts Tom Brady As Broadcaster For Browns Season Opener

It’s been more than a year since legendary quarterback Tom Brady retired from the league, leaving a legacy that includes seven Super Bowl championships and a host of NFL records for his position.

Now, the quarterback will suit up again for a different position, one that is considerably less physical.

After signing a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as a commentator for NFL games in 2022, Brady will finally make his debut in Cleveland.

FOX Sports’ official Twitter account announced that Brady will serve as part of the broadcast team in his booth debut on September 8 when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns.

Brady played for 23 years in the NFL, finishing his career in Tampa Bay after two decades with the New England Patriots.

His addition to the game will draw more attention to an already anticipated matchup, giving casual fans another reason to tune into the matchup.

The debuting broadcaster will have a good matchup in his first outing as the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are both coming off playoff seasons.

Cleveland’s home opener will have no competition as CBS – another NFL broadcasting partner that airs afternoon games – has the U.S. Open tennis tournament coverage during the late-afternoon time slot.

The Browns are coming off an 11-6 season, making the playoffs despite playing five quarterbacks during the season.

Cleveland’s schedule has been ranked as the NFL’s toughest based on their opponents’ 2023 record.

The remainder of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

