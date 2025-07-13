Former Browns Player Among Favorites To Win NFL Award

For years, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best running backs in the game.

Now, Nick Chubb will no longer wear their threads.

Chubb signed with the Houston Texans after months of speculation, joining a different team for the first time in his NFL career.

That might be just enough motivation to prove the doubters wrong, which is why it’s not much of a surprise to see him among the potential candidates to win the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

He currently has +2500 odds to take home the distinction, trailing the likes of Dak Prescott, Aidan Hutchinson, and Christian McCaffrey, among others.

He has better odds than the Indianapolis Colts’ young QB, Anthony Richardson.

The fans wanted Chubb to run it back and stay with the Browns for the remainder of his career.

Unfortunately, the front office didn’t seem to feel the same way.

They never looked interested in bringing him back.

Reports stated that they didn’t want to keep Chubb unless they had a clear role for him, out of respect, and that wasn’t going to happen with the current roster.

Chubb didn’t look like his usual self last season, as he was coming off a gruesome season-ending knee injury.

And given running backs’ long history of injuries and falling from grace at a certain age, letting him go was the safest decision, although it wasn’t the most popular.

Now, Chubb will share the backfield with Joe Mixon, and he will have a huge chip on his shoulder from start to finish.

