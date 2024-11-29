Browns Nation

Friday, November 29, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Reveals Why He Asked For Trade From Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns dives with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason in a trade with the Broncos, the team received a 2020 first-round draft pick that had shown potential in Denver despite never breaking out as a top-tier receiver.

Cleveland experienced a similar result in Jeudy’s first seven outings this year, but the quarterback play of now-injured starter Deshaun Watson was also a cause for his lack of production.

With Jameis Winston assuming the role, Jeudy has thrived and more than doubled his season totals in just four games.

That amount of work and his ability to show his worth are two reasons why Jeudy wanted to play for a different team other than Denver this season, the wide receiver revealed on Friday.

“It was just a new change every year. Just the amount of plays that I had got throughout the year last year, and just knowing the player I am, I just wasn’t satisfied with how they were using me. I felt like I could do way more than what they expected of me. I felt limited, so I felt like I had to go somewhere else to showcase what I’m about,” Jeudy said.

As a Bronco, Jeudy started 44 of the 57 contests he played, recording 211 receptions, 3,053 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns through his first four seasons.

In Cleveland, Jeudy has 45 receptions, 645 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for the Browns in 2024.

He will get a chance to show his former team how he’s improved this season when the Browns travel west to take on the Broncos on Monday night.

