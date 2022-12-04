Browns Nation

Grading Deshaun Watson’s First Game With Browns

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and their fans finally got to see Deshaun Watson make his long awaited start for the team.

However, that start is leaving fans with plenty of things to talk about.

With his first game under his belt, what grade should he get for his performance?

 

Watson Gets D- For Performance Against Houston Texans

Watson had a horrible game during his return to the football field.

While the hype was there for him, he wasn’t producing during the game.

He led the offense to no touchdowns, and two field goals.

However, there were six drives that led to punts, and two drives that ended in turnovers.

With special teams and defense being the savior of the Browns, Watson’s performance was a disappointment.

While the Browns got two offensive scores, it was their running game setting them up, not Watson.

Watson’s 131 passing yards and one interception were also disappointing.

The interception was in the end zone and was also with the Browns in the red zone.

With him blowing a chance at points, he was behind the offensive issues for the team.

While there’s time for him to recover, he must do this against tougher opponents.

His play against a horrible Texans defense gets him a D- grade.

While some might argue how it’s been nearly two years since he’s played a regular season game, it’s still no excuse for him.

With him hyping his return in an Instagram post, he let everyone down in his first game back in the NFL.

