Grant Delpit Gets Candid About Browns’ Struggles

The Cleveland Browns were riding a high after beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, a result that not many people saw coming.

With this win in mind, many people believed the Browns would have a decent chance against the Detroit Lions, who lost to the Packers in the season opener.

Expectations did not meet reality, as the Lions blew them out.

Several members of the Browns expressed their discontent about how this played out, including safety Grant Delpit, who didn’t mince words when reporters asked him about the defense being put in difficult spots.

“You just got to go get the ball back,” Delpit said.

Browns safety Grant Delpit said it's not easy for defense to keep getting put in tough spots but "you just got to go get the ball back." — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 28, 2025

In a way, this is a not-so-direct shot at the offense for having its fair share of struggles, but Delpit seems to understand his role on that side of the ball.

The more defensive stops they can make, the better their chances are of making some big plays and developing better chemistry each week.

If they can play like they did against the Packers and stop potent offenses, this team might be able to win more games down the stretch.

The loss against the Lions could be viewed as a setback.

Still, with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers coming up next on the schedule, there’s no telling what this team will be able to accomplish with a bit more time together and adjustments on both sides of the ball.

