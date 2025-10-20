Browns Nation

Monday, October 20, 2025
Grant Delpit Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Win

Grant Delpit Sends 3-Word Message After Browns Win

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 season hasn’t gone the way the team had hoped.

There was some optimism that the offseason moves they made would make this team a lot better and that their draft picks could infuse life into this roster.

While there have been some encouraging individual contributors, it hasn’t yet materialized into a winning football team.

They did manage their second win of the season against the Miami Dolphins this week, a team that also had one win heading into this contest.

After the victory, safety Grant Delpit posted on X that he remembers what winning feels like, referencing his interview from last week in which he said that he didn’t remember what it was like.

“I remember now,” Delpit posted on X.

It remains to be seen how many more games this team will win this season, but it scratches that itch, at the very least.

Unfortunately, the Browns can’t play the Dolphins every week, but they do have some relatively favorable matchups coming up over the next few weeks.

The New England Patriots are up next on the docket, which could be a loss considering how well they’re playing, but then they take on the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders.

All three of those teams are struggling at the moment, and playing them at this point in the season could be the confidence boost this organization is looking for.

If they can stay focused through the Patriots game, Delpit and his teammates just might be able to experience winning a few more times in the next month.

Browns Nation