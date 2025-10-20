Joel Bitonio Noticed A Big Change In Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns experienced victory for the second time this season on Sunday, bringing their record to 2-5.

It might seem insignificant on paper, but this win appeared to be the result of a solid game plan, as they put their foot down against the Miami Dolphins, another struggling team.

The Browns had a lot of life and excitement on both sides of the ball in this one, and according to Joel Bitonio’s recent comments in a press conference, Kevin Stefanski should be given a lot of praise.

“We had a little intensity on Monday. I think that was just frustration boiling over, but he was intense and laid out expectations, especially us on offense,” Bitonio said, via Daniel Oyefusi on X, adding, “I’ve never lost faith in him since I got here.”

Bitonio said Stefanski ramped up the intensity in practice this week, pushing players harder than usual to sharpen their edge.

It might have been unconventional compared to his typical coaching style, but nobody can argue with his results.

The Browns had Tua Tagovailoa’s number all day, getting home and forcing him to throw for just 100 yards and three interceptions.

De’Von Achane had a great day on the ground for the Dolphins, but he was their only effective player on offense.

This game was a prime example of what the Browns can be if they’re firing on all cylinders.

Their offense, at least in their current state, doesn’t have the firepower to get into a shootout, but they don’t have to when they’re playing lights-out on defense.

As long as Dillon Gabriel plays mistake-free football, or at least mitigates mistakes to the best of his ability, this team could see more wins pile up if they continue to have faith in their defense.

