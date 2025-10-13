Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Grant Delpit Sends Cryptic Message On Social Media

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are struggling to find answers at 1-5.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has dropped three straight games, including Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans keep holding out hope each week that the team will compete instead of gearing up for the 2026 draft.

But after another tough loss, reality is starting to hit hard.

Starting safety Grant Delpit appeared to address the frustration publicly, posting a cryptic message on social media.

“Gotta put in to get it where your portion,” Delpit posted on X.

Through six games, the former LSU standout has recorded 27 tackles with 16 solo stops, three pass defenses, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Now 27, Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million extension in December 2023, solidifying his role as a defensive leader for the organization.

Following a dismal 3-14 campaign in 2024, Delpit and the Browns sought a significant turnaround this season, relying heavily on the defense to carry the team through early challenges.

While the defense has played well so far in 2025, Cleveland now sits at 1-5 with projections placing them at the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The mounting losses have tested patience throughout the organization, and Delpit’s social media post suggests even veterans are feeling the weight of another lost season.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
