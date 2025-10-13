Browns Nation

Monday, October 13, 2025
Analyst Reveals Worrisome Observation About Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had another dismal offensive display on Sunday.

They scored just nine points, and they have now failed to score at least 20 points in 20 of their last 23 games, dating back to last season.

Unfortunately, things may not get much better going forward.

At least, that’s how team analyst Daryl Ruiter seems to feel.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Ruiter shared his honest thoughts on Dillon Gabriel — and not only does he feel like Gabriel isn’t the player the team needs, but he also believes Kevin Stefanski may have already given up.

“Dillon Gabriel ain’t it. I hate to judge him two starts in, but there’s no spark there. In the fourth quarter, some of the looks on Stefanski’s face — he looked like he accepted his fate. Swapping Gabriel for Shedeur won’t fix this,” he said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe Shedeur Sanders would’ve done much better.

They were facing the Steelers with a rookie quarterback and fresh off a bye week.

It was just a brutal spot.

Then again, it’s also hard to disagree with Ruiter in the sense that the early returns of the Dillon Gabriel experience haven’t been encouraging.

He’s played mistake-free football, but the play-calling has been way too conservative, and there hasn’t been any sort of explosiveness or trickery.

It’s way too early to give up on him, and he should get more chances.

But if he doesn’t do well at home against a terrible Miami Dolphins team, it might finally be time to start having a conversation about whether the Browns should give Shedeur Sanders a chance.

That game can make or break the Browns’ season, and it may even cost some people their jobs.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

