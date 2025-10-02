Grant Delpit Sends Message To International Fans About Browns

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to play the ultimate away game.

They will face off with the Minnesota Vikings in London for an international matchup.

Of course, that’s the perfect opportunity to grow the brand and reach a new audience.

With that in mind, Browns safety Grant Delpit shared his pitch for international fans to jump on board the bandwagon:

“We’re a fun team to follow. I’ll say that. Hopefully, we make some friends. I know you guys don’t know much about the Cleveland Browns. We’re gonna do what we can do. Cleveland’s a great place. If y’all come visit, we’ll welcome you with open arms,” Delpit said.

Granted, it’s more fun when the team wins, but there are still plenty of reasons to feel excited about this team.

The Browns’ rookie class is special, and if they stay healthy and the team continues to prioritize their development, it shouldn’t take long before they start winning consistently.

They still need to sort out their quarterback situation, and starting rookie Dillon Gabriel over the struggling Joe Flacco might be the first big step in that direction.

Needless to say, getting his first career start in London and against the Vikings’ elite defense is a tough task, but the good part is that they might not be prepared for him.

And even if he doesn’t fare that well, the Browns’ hard-hitting defense could also be quite enticing for those new fans who are just learning the ropes of the game.

It’s not always easy or pretty, but the Browns have one of the loudest and most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports.

Hopefully, it will grow even bigger after Sunday.

