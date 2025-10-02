Quinshon Judkins Says Dillon Gabriel Has 3 Key Traits

It’s officially the dawn of a new era in Cleveland Browns football.

Dillon Gabriel will take the reins of the offense, and while the setting isn’t ideal, it is what it is.

Not many fans are excited about him as a potential franchise quarterback, although even his biggest detractor would have to agree that he might give the team much more than this version of Joe Flacco.

With that in mind, fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins had an interesting choice of words to describe his new signal-caller:

“Super mobile, obviously smart, super talented,” he said.

Judkins is familiar with Gabriel’s game from their days in college, so he knows what he’s talking about.

Granted, Gabriel isn’t the tallest quarterback out there, and it’s not like there’s a long list of short quarterbacks who have dominated in the league.

He’s also a lefty, which changes the equation on the offensive line.

But as much as some people would rather focus on the negatives, there’s also plenty to like about his game.

He’s very cerebral, and he might be the most intelligent quarterback the Kevin Stefanski era has had.

He also has a lot of experience in different offenses and against all types of coverages.

More importantly, he’s not the type of player who tries to go for the home run or do way more than he’s supposed to.

He’s going to play efficient, mistake-free football.

And after watching Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco in the past two years or so, that might be the only thing this team needs right now.

