Grant Delpit Sends Warning To Bengals Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

Week 1 is finally here and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from kicking off the 2025 NFL season and officially turning the page on last year’s 3-14 debacle.

Cleveland starts the season with a tough matchup against an AFC North rival and will look to get to 1-0 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Safety Grant Delpit is excited about the opener and sent a warning to Cincy ahead of the matchup via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, noting that quarterback Joe Burrow is going to have his hands full with a certain unit on Cleveland’s defense that has looked great in camp and preseason.

“Yeah man, you should see them boys getting off the ball, man,” Delpit said of the Browns’ defensive line. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. The progress Isaiah (McGuire), Alex Wright (have made). Of course we know what Myles (Garrett) does, the stuff that Mason (Graham) is doing on the inside, the stuff that 96 (Maliek Collins) is doing, a seasoned vet, savvy vet, so it’s going to be a tough day for the O-line of the Bengals for sure.”

There is a lot of young talent in this group, including the names Delpit highlighted, but also in the form of an undrafted rookie free agent signing, Adin Huntington, who dominated in preseason and made it to the final 53-man roster.

Cleveland struggled to take down quarterbacks last season outside of Myles Garrett, as only Za’Darius Smith racked up more than three sacks, and he was traded away at the deadline.

For Cleveland to make Burrow uncomfortable, it has to start in the trenches, and this group is talented enough to do it.

