Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are getting set for a key NFL draft.

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Browns will have to make the most of the picks they do have.

General Manager Andrew Berry will be entering his fourth draft with the team.

He needs to be able to find some steals, without the first-round pick.

One thing we can be sure of is that Berry will not be interested in taking players over the age of 23.

Amongst his three draft classes, he only selected three players that were over 23.

Most Browns fans should be happy that Berry likes to draft young players.

Especially in the NFL where the shelf life for most players is not very long.

Berry and the Browns should be focused on adding to their defense in the upcoming draft.

Their first pick is 43rd overall, and they could very well draft a starting-caliber player at that spot.

Also, more often than not, drafting older players is never a good idea.

That is because they need to make an impact in year one.

We all remember the Browns drafting 28-year-old Brandon Weeden in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

That did not turn out well.

So for Berry to have a niche in drafting young players, should help their roster in the future.

There will be plenty of pressure on Berry this offseason to help his team improve.

The Browns should have playoff expectations in 2023 and adding impact players in both the draft and free agency will be crucial.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

browns helmet

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

13 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

4 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

5 hours ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

6 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

6 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

1 day ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

2 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

3 days ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shared A Message To Browns Fans On His Big Night

3 days ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

3 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

4 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Insider Shares Jedrick Wills Contract Prediction

4 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Await An Expected Joe Thomas Announcement

4 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Congratulates LeBron James On His Record

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grading David Njoku's Performance In 2022

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Shocking Trades The Browns Could Make This Offseason

5 days ago

2 Browns Players Who Need A Better 2023 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

5 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Should The Browns Move On From John Johnson?

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Had The Perfect Pro Bowl Joke

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Add Former Michigan Defensive Lineman On Futures Contract

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shares Important Myles Garrett Update

6 days ago

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

No more pages to load