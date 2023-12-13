Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett’s Dominance Against The Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns are 8-5 and 6-1 at home this season.

That’s kind of crazy to think if you take a look at how tough they’ve had it with injuries this season.

However, their defense has been so lights out and so dominant that it seems like they have a chance to win every single game, even in the losses.

Needless to say, a lot of that has had to do with Myles Garrett’s stellar play.

Jim Schwartz has helped Garrett take his game to a whole new level, posting the best season of his career and making him the clear frontrunner to run away with the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

That became evident again in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to PFF CLE Browns, Garrett was the highest-graded defender (92.0) in the entire league in Week 14, posting seven pressures, three quarterback hits, and a 30.6% pass-rush win rate.

Garrett hasn’t been at full strength for quite a while, but he’s been able to play through that shoulder injury and be as dominant as always every single week.

It’s a shame that the league doesn’t even consider defensive players for the MVP award, as Garrett should be one of the clear-cut candidates.

The MVP has become a QB-exclusive award, leaving players like Garrett out of consideration despite clearly being one of the best and most valuable players on Earth.

Simply put, the Browns wouldn’t have even sniffed a win without Garrett wreaking havoc out of the line of scrimmage this season, and he’s carrying the team into the playoffs.