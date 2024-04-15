Stats Show Where David Njoku Ranks On All-Time Browns List

The Cleveland Browns had a complicated season last year, but there were some bright spots.

David Njoku’s surge as a leader and a big contributor to the passing game was one of those, and he’s now expected to keep it up for years to come.

As pointed out by Nick Karns of the Barking Browns Show, he’s already climbed all the way up to No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list in terms of receiving yards for a tight end (3,264).

Crazy stat. David Njoku is already 3rd on the Cleveland Browns all-time tight end receiving list. He needs just 944 more yards to move into 2nd behind only Ozzie Newsome. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nyN1ySyl9I — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 14, 2024

He’s just 944 yards shy of Milt Morin for the No. 2 spot, and while he could have a tough time catching up with the legendary Ozzie Newsome and his 7,980 yards, he could still have a shot.

Njoku’s tenure with the Browns didn’t get off to a good start.

He even admitted that his relationship with HC Kevin Stefanski wasn’t good, and he requested to be traded because of his role in the offense.

It’s safe to say that it’s all water under the bridge.

He was a major factor in the passing game last season, especially late in the year when Joe Flacco took the reins of the offense.

He’s no longer out there just to block, and his combination of speed, athleticism, and physicality make him a perennial big-play threat in the open field.

Hopefully, Deshaun Watson will be healthy and at his best next season, as that will only open up more lanes for Njoku to do his thing and maybe even finish the season as the second-best tight end in franchise history.

NEXT:

Analyst Has A Strong Opinion About Nick Chubb's Pay Cut