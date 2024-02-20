Browns Nation

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Since becoming a Cleveland Brown in the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett has become one of the best defensive ends in the league.

After yet another dominating season, Garrett was awarded the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

It was his first such award, but it very likely won’t be his last.

What makes him so effective is his size, strength, and nonstop motor that inspires those he plays with.

Recently, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its list of highest-graded edge defenders each season from the last decade.

As expected, Garrett tops the list for each of the past three years (2021-2023).

In 2021, Garrett sacked quarterbacks 16 times, which was a career and franchise-best for a single season.

The following year, Garrett tied his record with another 16 sacks and career-highs in combined tackles (60) and passes defended (4).

Then, in 2023, he had 14 sacks to go along with 42 combined tackles, three passes defended, and a personal-best four forced fumbles.

During a Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Garrett showed why he is the best in the game.

Cleveland and Indy locked horns in a high-scoring affair that went back and forth all day.

Garrett did his best to win the game single-handedly by racking up nine tackles, two sacks, forcing two fumbles, and then playing Superman by jumping over the line to block a Colts field goal.

The end result was a 39-38 victory that put the Browns at 4-2 for the year.

In addition to his major award this season, Garrett was also voted to his fifth Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro for the third time in his career.

