The Athletic Suggests Major Salary Cap Cut For The Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

In just the second game of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns experienced their first significant setback of the year.

During a Week 2 contest against division rival Pittsburgh, running back Nick Chubb went down with a gruesome knee injury.

Tests later revealed that Chubb had severely damaged his ACL and tore his MCL, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.

The Browns suffered more season-ending injuries to key players but still managed a playoff spot.

Now, just when it appears that Chubb will be ready to return in 2024, The Athletic recently shared that he could be a cap casualty.

ESPN Cleveland, per The Athletic, shared the news on Tuesday and also asked fans how they would feel if that happened.

It’s safe to say fans wouldn’t be happy.

Chubb was drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been the team’s workhorse ever since.

After rushing for just under 1,000 yards in his rookie year, Chubb ran for 1,000 or more yards in each of the next four seasons.

That included a career-best 1,525 yards in 2022.

Without Chubb this year, the Browns had to ride with an assortment of backs that included Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong.

Ford led the group with 813 yards.

If Chubb does not return next season, the Browns most likely will look to replace him in the draft and look to Ford to carry a lion’s share of the rushing load again.

However, it would be a huge blow to a fan base that has come to embrace Chubb as a team leader and linchpin of the franchise.

