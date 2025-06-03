Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns already know they will not have one of their best players this season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t be able to play because of a neck injury, and there are some serious doubts about whether the Pro Bowl linebacker will ever be able to return to the field.

That, combined with the worrisome regression the defense showed last season, has put a big responsibility on Greg Newsome II’s shoulders.

With that in mind, the talented defensive back has made it loud and clear that the defense will get back to its dominant ways in 2025.

“We all have a lot to prove this season. Don’t be complacent. I feel like when you have a season like we did two years ago, it’s just like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do that again.’ But this is a league that’ll humble you very, very fast. Our mindset is just to attack every single day. … My part for this team is just to make sure that every single day, we have that attack mindset, we have that energy. We’re going to do that this season,” Newsome said, via 92.3 The Fan.

"We all have a lot to prove this season. Our mindset is just to attack every single day. We're losing a huge guy in JOK." 🏈 @Browns CB @gnewsii on @CLETalkingHeads on the defense entering next season 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/l3ghdHWPKG pic.twitter.com/vGkTys9RbK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 2, 2025

Jim Schwartz turned around the Browns’ defense almost overnight, and he’s clearly one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

Last year’s regression may have had plenty to do with the team’s offensive struggles, as the defense often found itself right back on the field and was gassed and exhausted down the stretch.

Whatever the case, there will be no excuses for the Browns’ defense this season.

While the Browns enter the season with major doubts on offense, they have a returning defensive core that added two potential stars, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, in the 2025 NFL Draft to help it get back to where it was just two years ago.

