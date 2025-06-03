Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message About Browns' Defense

Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message About Browns’ Defense

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Greg Newsome Sends Clear Message About Browns’ Defense
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already know they will not have one of their best players this season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t be able to play because of a neck injury, and there are some serious doubts about whether the Pro Bowl linebacker will ever be able to return to the field.

That, combined with the worrisome regression the defense showed last season, has put a big responsibility on Greg Newsome II’s shoulders.

With that in mind, the talented defensive back has made it loud and clear that the defense will get back to its dominant ways in 2025.

Jim Schwartz turned around the Browns’ defense almost overnight, and he’s clearly one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

Last year’s regression may have had plenty to do with the team’s offensive struggles, as the defense often found itself right back on the field and was gassed and exhausted down the stretch.

Whatever the case, there will be no excuses for the Browns’ defense this season.

While the Browns enter the season with major doubts on offense, they have a returning defensive core that added two potential stars, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, in the 2025 NFL Draft to help it get back to where it was just two years ago.

Browns Nation