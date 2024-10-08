Gregg Williams Fears The Browns’ Culture Is About To Be ‘Broken’

The Cleveland Browns have come a long way over the past couple of seasons.

Long gone are the days of the 1-31 combined record in two seasons, or so it seemed.

That’s why Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry cannot risk destroying the winning culture they’ve built there.

With that in mind, former coaches Gregg and Blake Williams urged them to make a change at quarterback.

Talking on their COME GET SOME podcast, they stated that a QB change is long overdue.

Gregg Williams fears the culture of the Cleveland Browns is about to be broken. "It's time for Jameis Winston to get up and get in." –@CoachGreggSB44 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FWDD6L2Pcz — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 8, 2024

They believe it’s time for Jameis Winston to take the reins of the team, and while they cannot put all the blame for the 1-4 start of the season on Deshaun Watson, they need to make a change.

The Browns were arguably the toughest and most resilient team in the league last season.

They rallied together and embraced a next-man-up mentality amid a myriad of injuries, and it ended with a trip to the playoffs.

Accountability matters, and not benching Watson despite his subpar play just because of his big contract sends the wrong message in the locker room.

As tough as it might be to bite the bullet and finally admit that the trade didn’t work out, keeping Watson out there could cost Stefanski his locker room, and there’s just no way of coming back from that.

Jameis Winston might not be the answer, but the team hasn’t found success with this current formula, so they might as well try something different at this point.

