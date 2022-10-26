3 Reasons Why the Browns Should Not Fire Kevin Stefanski

Is Kevin Stefanski’s head coaching spot with the Cleveland Browns getting warm?

Some fans think so.

Others think even the notion of moving on from him anytime soon is utterly ridiculous.

This Twitter poll from Nick Pedone will give you a small sample size of what fans think.

Should the #Browns fire Kevin Stefanski? — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) October 24, 2022

The truth will usually be found somewhere in the middle of these situations.

However, the team’s problems this season don’t fall squarely on Stefanski.

Players from all position groups are under-performing, especially on defense.

Stefanski isn’t perfect and is not immune to proper criticism.

However, making a decision to move on from him anytime in the near future would be a mistake.

Here We Go Again

A track you may hear blaring in northeast Ohio during the fall is “Here We Go Again” by the late local legend Michael Stanley and The Cleveland Browns All Star Band.

Moving on from Stefanski would make those words appropriate for the situation, albeit not in a positive light.

Cleveland has had six different head coaches since 2010, the most in the NFL.

In a league where success can be built upon stability and consistency, that’s not an ideal situation to be in.

If the browns fire Stefanski they’ll continue to coaching carousel which has been a primary reason they’ve been garbage for so long. Good organizations prioritizes continuity, especially when you have a young HC who’s shown they can lead at a high level. — Dawg off tha leash (@dailyDAWGdose) October 24, 2022

The constant turnover with the top brass of the organization has pulled the franchise in a multitude of different directions.

If there is a glaring weak spot within a team, corrections are good.

However, change just for the sake of change is not.

It hasn’t been Stefanski’s best season, there’s no way around that.

But he hasn’t done nearly enough to be worth firing.

The Haslams don’t need to wait for a 1-31 two-year stretch to make a move, but for now, keeping Kevin is the smart and correct play.

Waiting for Watson

Keep in mind this season has all transpired with a backup quarterback at the helm.

Like Stefanski, Jacoby Brissett isn’t solely at fault for Cleveland’s shortcomings either.

However, he’s not good enough to cover up big mistakes in a ballgame.

No teams play perfect on game day.

Having an elite franchise quarterback, though, will often get his side over the hump in those games where the team struggles.

The thought, of course, is that Watson will be that guy for the Browns when he returns.

Jacoby, while helping win the opener, couldn’t save the day against the Jets, Falcons, Chargers, or Ravens.

Does Deshuan win those games for Cleveland?

That’s anyone’s guess.

Again, however, Andrew Berry wouldn’t have traded for Watson if he didn’t think Deshaun could win those games.

#Browns have lost 4 of their games by a combine 9 points. If Deshaun Watson can’t get you at least that, you traded for the wrong guy. It’s ugly right now, but Cleveland is a pretty solid team when it’s all there. — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) October 23, 2022

If those four losses were wins, this season would look much different.

Stefanski should get a little of the benefit of the doubt there.

.@RossTuckerNFL on @afternoon923FAN: On some level, it's almost like the Deshaun Watson suspension gave Stefanski an extra year of job security https://t.co/gd9zS2dbwl — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 25, 2022

Grass Isn’t Greener

Lets’ be honest here. The Haslam’s track record of head coaching hires, well, isn’t great.

The Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens eras weren’t all that long ago.

The issues under Stefanski seem pedestrian compared to what could be described as a circus with the other two guys.

Is there anyone available, or expected to be available, that you can confidently say would come in and instantly outperform Stefanski?

Cleveland’s horrid start is concerning.

There is truth to that.

In fact, I’d argue it’s been screwed up by the team rather than doomed from the start.

That’s on coaching as well as the players.

But to throw Stefanski under the bus for that by firing him now or at the end of the year would be doing him a disservice.

If anyone’s seat should be hot, it’s defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

His unit is constantly getting carved up and experiencing communication breakdowns.

I hate to be the “wait and see” guy, but once Watson returns and the defense (hopefully) changes for the better, we will be having different conversations about the head coach.