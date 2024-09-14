Gregg Williams Names Browns’ 4 Keys To Victory Sunday

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to bounce back from the season opener.

Kevin Stefanski’s team didn’t look ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys, and it was a rather unforgettable performance overall.

Now, they will hit the road to go against another hard-fighting team that will also look to rebound from a tough loss.

With that in mind, former NFL coach Gregg Williams shared his four keys to win this game.

Talking on the “COME GET SOME” podcast, Williams pointed at running the football as the No. 1 key.

What would be Gregg Williams keys to victory against the Jaguars? #DawgPound 1. Run the ball

2. Improve communication & protections

3. Stay on time as QB

4. Defensively, take the ball away pic.twitter.com/JmfWJiykCY — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 14, 2024

He also thinks the offense needs to improve communication and protection, adding that Deshaun Watson must also stay on time as a quarterback.

Last but not least, the defense must create turnovers.

Of course, this all sounds logical and way easier said than done, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

Watson missed his receivers by six or seven feet in the season opener, so his timing was way off.

On the same note, it’s starting to look painfully evident that the Browns may not be at their best by trusting Watson to be the one to lead them to success.

Jerome Ford proved to be more than capable of handling a big workload as Nick Chubb’s replacement, and they will have to feed him early and often.

Offensive line play was subpar, which is far from a surprise, as they didn’t have their two starting tackles out there.

As for the defense, they need to show more pride after being manhandled at home.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals Predictions For Jaguars Game