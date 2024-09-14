Browns Insider Reveals Predictions For Jaguars Game

The Cleveland Browns head south on Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between 0-1 teams who are both looking to avoid falling far behind in the loaded AFC.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen on Sunday, but one Browns insider recently revealed his predictions for the Jaguars game.

On ESPN 850 Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that even though the Browns looked terrible in Week 1, which has happened before, but he said “I like the Browns to recover in this game in Jacksonville.”

“I like them to win 21-19,” Grossi noted.

WEEK 2 BROWNS PREDICTIONS ARE HERE 👀👀👀👀👀. @TheRealTRizzo – 😳 @egoldie80 – 2-1 Tottenham… wait what @TonyGrossi – Browns win 🫣🫣🫣 DROP YOUR PREDICTIONS NOW pic.twitter.com/sOqNNXzqR5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 13, 2024

The Browns gave up six sacks against the Cowboys and weren’t able to sustain drives since Deshaun Watson was just 24-of-45 passing with a pair of interceptions.

Jacksonville had a tough battle with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and lost 20-17 as their offense also struggled and failed to put up a single point in the second half.

The Browns have been facing plenty of scrutiny this week as Watson has had another lawsuit pop up while his play on the field continues to be underwhelming and undeserving of the massive contract he received following the trade from the Houston Texans.

Grossi was right in pointing out that this team has had some awful Week 1 showings before, most recently in 2020 when the Browns lost 38-6 to the Baltimore Ravens before rebounding and making it to the second round of the playoffs.

It should be a fun matchup on Sunday, and hopefully, the Browns can work out the kinks on offense and go on a run.

NEXT:

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday