Gregg Williams Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season went from bad to terrible on Sunday when they lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season due to a torn Achilles.

For a while, some Browns fans had been calling for Watson to be benched due to his consistently poor play, and now they will essentially get their wish.

The question is who they will start under center for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, especially after they signed Bailey Zappe on Tuesday.

Gregg Williams said on the “Come Get Some” show that Cleveland should start Jameis Winston because his teammates rallied around him when he came into Week 7’s game after Watson got hurt.

Gregg Williams explains why he'd start Jameis Winston on Sunday. "The players rallied around Jameis too because they know he's going to do his job. People don't have to do other things to help you do your job." –@CoachGreggSB44 Full show @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/OXpsNVuq6r pic.twitter.com/kXCGLDGN5j — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 22, 2024

Since Winston has mostly been a backup over the last few years, it’s easy to forget he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after he had led Florida State University to a BCS National Championship.

He was second in the Rookie of the Year balloting in 2015, and he led the league with a monstrous 5,109 passing yards during the 2019 season.

However, that same season, he was also the league leader with 30 interceptions, and afterward, his career took a nosedive.

This may be the time for the Browns to start rebuilding, especially after they traded five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

The question is what Watson’s future holds for him, and whether it will involve being with the Browns in any capacity after what has transpired in two seasons and change with them.

