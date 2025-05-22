Hanford Dixon Calls Out Browns Player To ‘Step Up’

The Cleveland Browns have worked to address roster needs throughout the offseason, adding talent through the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency.

Despite these efforts, questions persist around their wide receivers.

Jerry Jeudy provides a reliable target, but the depth chart lacks proven production.

One potential answer might already be on the roster. Cedric Tillman showed flashes of promise during a strong three-game stretch last season.

During a recent segment of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” the Browns legend expressed confidence in the young receiver’s potential.

“Tillman, you know I’ve always been high on him. A big, big target, a guy that really needs to step up and have a big, big year,” Dixon said.

Cedric Tillman BREAKOUT season incoming? Gab and Hanford talk about the WR room and who needs to step up. #DawgPound "Big, big target, a guy that really needs to step up." Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/fxqc8TlgKc — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 22, 2025

Tillman made notable progress in his NFL second season, refining his route running and displaying increased confidence when the ball came his way.

Health remains the primary concern after he suffered a concussion in 2024, but early reports suggest he has recovered fully from the injury.

The Browns are banking on those brief glimpses of excellence translating into sustained production.

Tillman’s physical profile offers advantages both in contested catch situations and as a red-zone target.

His size and length at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds also make him valuable as a downfield blocker when Cleveland establishes the running game.

The receiving corps behind Jeudy and Tillman is a mix of veterans and developmental prospects.

David Bell, Jamari Thrash, Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter provide depth options, while the practice squad has several players fighting for roster spots including Michael Woods, Kaden Davis and Luke Floriea.

Tillman projects to see significant playing time in 2025, potentially logging 70 percent of the offensive snaps.

In addition, the use of two tight end sets with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. could create favorable matchups for the outside receivers.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Make Bold Trade