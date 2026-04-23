Hanford Dixon Doubles Down On His No. 6 Pick For Browns

Draft day is finally here, and it’s a great day to be a Cleveland Browns fan. The Browns have the sixth and 24th overall picks as part of a hefty stable of nine draft picks for GM Andrew Berry to work with, and it will be interesting to see how he follows up on his impressive 2025 draft class.

Cleveland has some obvious needs on the roster, such as left tackle and wide receiver, but Berry could always have a trick or two up his sleeve. Team legend Harold Dixon believes one of those tricks could come right away at No. 6, as he recently doubled down on his prediction for the Browns’ next draft pick.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon doubled down on his take that he believes the Browns should draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 6. Even though the Browns don’t need a running back, he thinks it’s going to happen and that Love will immediately be the top guy in the backfield.

“If we draft Jeremiyah Love, every other running back on this team will be the second back. He’s going to be first back,” Dixon said.

It took WEEKS, but @HanfordDixon29 is doing his best to talk Cribbs into Jeremiyah Love at #6… "I wouldn't be mad because we could get a WR at #24." – @JoshCribbs16 Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/6zpFeBocUo — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 23, 2026

Berry has spoken fondly about Love in the past few weeks, but it would still be a shocking development if he was the Browns’ choice at No. 6. This team has much bigger needs, and as good as Love is likely going to be, the Browns just used a second and a fourth-rounder in last year’s draft on two running backs.

Quinshon Judkins looked every bit the part of a franchise RB last season even though he had so many things working against him. If he is fully recovered from the broken leg he suffered in the last game of the season — which he should be — taking Love would stunt his growth and likely push Sampson out of the picture completely.

The hype for Love could also be a smokescreen to encourage one of the many other teams with two first-round picks to send an enticing trade package Berry’s way. You never know what could happen, but taking a running back sixth, given the obvious holes on this roster, would be a tough sell to a long-suffering fan base.

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