Latest Odds Show Betting Favorites For Browns’ No. 6 Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft is just hours away, and fans of every team around the league can’t wait to see who their squad will select. Some will have to wait longer than most, as there are a few teams without a first-round selection. Some fanbases, like the Cleveland Browns, get to see their team select multiple times on Night 1, assuming the current draft order stays the same.

With two first-round picks, the Browns have several options when it comes to who they could go after, but they’ll have to, of course, prioritize their No. 6 overall selection. If they really want a player, they might have to be aggressive. With that in mind, fans and analysts alike have been trying to figure out who the Browns are going to take with that first pick.

If it’s up to Las Vegas and the betting community, the pick will be OT Spencer Fano, which MoreForYouCleveland noted on social media.

“The morning of the draft and Spencer Fano is the Vegas favorite at 6,” MoreForYouCleveland posted on X.

The morning of the draft and Spencer Fano is the Vegas favorite at 6 pic.twitter.com/wNEn149zu2 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 23, 2026

Fano is a slight favorite over WR Carnell Tate, who has also been a commonly-mocked player to the Browns throughout the pre-draft process. Both players could bring a lot to the table for this team in different ways, but they’ll have to decide if their focus is more on the offensive line or adding another skill-position player to the locker room to bolster this offense.

One thing is clear: the Browns are in desperation mode when it comes to adding offensive talent. Yes, teams can always grow and get better on defense, but that was far from this team’s biggest problem in 2025.

Their offense lacked a certain juice and excitement last season, and it was difficult for them to gain much traction down the stretch. It will be interesting to see how the fanbase reacts to their picks, especially on Night 1, given how much discourse there has been surrounding this team for months.

If they take a player like Fano, who is a highly-regarded offensive lineman, they’d better follow it up with a wideout at No. 24, or the fanbase might get loud on social media.

NEXT:

Insider Names Which Prospect Browns Should Avoid At No. 6