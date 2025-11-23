Hanford Dixon Has Lost Faith In Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns have had a number of rookies emerge on both sides of the ball this season, which hasn’t been surprising on the heels of an impressive 2025 draft. Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., and Quinshon Judkins have all shown signs of stardom and have given fans hope that this team is in good hands for the future despite the poor current record.

Another rookie is scheduled to make his first start on Sunday as Shedeur Sanders will look to become the first Browns rookie quarterback to win their first start since the team came back in 1999. All 12 other rookie starters lost their debut, including another current rookie, who Hanford Dixon is completely out on.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon discussed third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, who left last week’s game with a concussion just after halftime.

Dixon expressed that even though Gabriel is still the starter once he is healthy, he has seen enough.

“I don’t think he has the arm strength. I’ve seen enough,” Dixon said.

"I don't think he has the arm strength. I've seen enough." #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 is OUT on Dillon Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/U5aXUdlsfE — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 22, 2025

Sanders Looks To Seize Opportunity

Gabriel consistently protected the ball during his six starts, but he went 1-5 and failed to complete a pass longer than 26 yards. His inability to push the ball down the field and lack of playmaking ability with his legs severely limited the offense.

Sanders was awful in relief of Gabriel in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With a week to prepare for this week’s battle against the lowly Baltimore Ravens, the hope is that he can look much better.

Dixon isn’t alone in being done with Gabriel, as the rookie failed to display even the traits that he was praised for coming into the draft.

His accuracy and decision-making have not been as special as they were last year at Oregon, and it’s possible that Sanders could take his job with a big performance on Sunday.

