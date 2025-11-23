Wild Scenario Could Take Place In Browns-Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns are on a three-game losing skid, and the season is a lost cause overall at 2-8, though they have a winnable matchup on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders host the Browns on Sunday and will be looking to end a four-game skid of their own.

Despite the Browns piling up the losses, there is plenty of excitement for fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders, who will make his highly anticipated first start on Sunday. On the other side of the ball, Geno Smith has been struggling mightily at quarterback for the Raiders, which could open the door for an embarrassing scenario for the Browns.

Honor The Land shared a clip of their recent episode on X, in which they discuss a peculiar nightmare scenario at play on Sunday. Co-host Max Loeb wondered what would happen if Smith continues to struggle and hands the keys to a familiar face.

“What happens if we lose to Kenny Pickett?” Loeb said.

Crazy Hypothetical: Geno Smith gets benched, Kenny Pickett steps in, and beats his former team. Does that make the Browns look BETTER or WORSE? pic.twitter.com/s5SaNRuYqe — Honor The Land (@honortheland) November 22, 2025

Browns Can’t Afford the Embarrassment Of A Loss To Pickett

That is an awful scenario to envision, but it’s possible considering how many interceptions Smith has been throwing of late. Smith has only had two games this season without an interception and leads the NFL with 13 picks, and with the losses piling up, it might not take much to convince head coach Pete Carroll to make a switch on Sunday.

Pickett was traded by the Browns prior to the season after losing the quarterback competition to Joe Flacco, which was an unceremonious end to his tenure in Cleveland. The Browns traded for him early in the offseason and sent him away before ever seeing what he can actually do in the regular season.

Losing to Pickett wouldn’t be the end of the world, since the Browns have a rookie quarterback making his first start; it would still be embarrassing. This team doesn’t need another black eye this season, and it will be up to Sanders and this defense to make sure it doesn’t happen.

NEXT:

New Nike Ad Surfaces Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders' First Start