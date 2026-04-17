Insider Reveals What Browns Should Demand In Trade Down Scenario

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, which is an exciting time for all football fans. It could be especially thrilling for Cleveland Browns fans with the team owning two first-round picks during this upcoming draft. This team has some obvious needs that have to be addressed, but how will the team go about filling the holes?

Last season, the Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for four draft picks. A year later, the Browns could do the same strategy once again and trade down in the draft. The Browns know that one player can’t fix all their problems, so stockpiling picks might be the best route.

ESPN analyst Tony Grossi reveals what the Browns should demand in trading down.

“I think any trade-down from Andrew Berry should absolutely command a pick in the 2027 draft, whether it’s the first round, second round, some future pick,” said Grossi.

Is the Browns and Cowboys trade smoke real? Should the Browns seriously consider moving back in the draft? NEW EPISODE OF 'DRAFT SZN' WITH @TonyGrossi OUT NOW: https://t.co/qOjpTHoVN2 pic.twitter.com/y97hMOFE7T — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 17, 2026

There has been speculation that the Browns and Dallas Cowboys could be potential trade partners on Draft Day. The Browns own the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round this year. As for Dallas, they own the No. 12 and No. 20 picks. There could be a potential swap where Dallas moves up to No. 6 while the Browns get the 12th overall pick and future assets as well.

The Browns need to make an upgrade at wide receiver and offensive tackle. Given the talent in this draft, both those goals can still be accomplished even if they decide to trade down. The assumption is that the Browns will go after Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor or USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Neither player is expected to come off the draft board until the mid-to-late teens in the first round.

Cleveland doesn’t need the 6th overall pick to select either player they’ve been linked to. It could be in their best interest to trade their first pick and secure more draft capital. Potentially, the Browns could land both Proctor and Lemon, depending on the potential trade they pull off. Andrew Berry secured four draft picks during last year’s draft, and could very well land three or four picks again this year.

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